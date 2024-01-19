EU commissioner Breton: Million shells will be produced in Europe by April
Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner responsible for internal market and defense industry issues, promised Europe will be able to produce one million shells annually by the start of April during a visit to Tallinn on Friday.
Breton met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) to discuss increasing European defense preparedness and the Commission's soon-to-be-published Defense Industrial Strategy.
This will ensure military support for Ukraine, including the need to implement the One Million Shells initiative.
"By the end of March-April, we will be able to produce one million shells per year in Europe. In other words, we will keep our commitment. I cannot give you the figures today because this is something which is confidential, of course. But I can again tell you that we will be at one million, again, at the end of March, beginning of April. And I am telling you also that we will be at the end of this year, at capacity to produce 1.3 to 1.4 million shells," he said during a joint press conference.
The million shells initiative was proposed by Kallas last year as a way for the EU to jointly procure ammunition for Ukraine.
