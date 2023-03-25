March 25 deportations commemoration parallels current situation in Ukraine

News
Memorial candles (photo is illustrative).
Memorial candles (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Saturday sees the anniversary of the March 25, 1949 deportation of over 20,000 Estonians, the bulk of them women and children, to Siberia and other locations deep inside the Soviet Union.

While poignant at any time, the 74th anniversary of that event as marked Saturday takes on a new significance in the light of the invasion of Ukraine as conducted by the Soviet Union's successor state, the Russian Federation, now in its second year and with deportations also among the atrocities reported from that conflict.

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted Saturday that: "On this day 74 years ago, the Soviets deported over 20,000 Estonians from their homes, to Russia – just as they are doing today, with the children of Ukraine."

"We commemorate those whose lives were destroyed," the ministry added.

The over 20,000 deported constituted nearly 3 percent of the total population of Estonia at the time.

The deportation mirrored, and even doubled in terms of numbers of people forcibly moved from their home country, an earlier deportation in June 1941, soon after the Soviet Union first occupied Estonia.

Following World War Two, the Soviet Union returned to occupy Estonia, this time for nearly half-a-century, despite the original incarnation of the Soviet state having signed a treaty which recognized independent Estonia's borders.

The March 25, 1949 deportation was a direct consequence of this; many of those deported never returned.

The Museum of Occupations in Tallinn has many exhibits and features of the March 25 deportation and other aspects of the Soviet and Nazi occupations of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:01

March 25 deportations commemoration parallels current situation in Ukraine

13:39

Minister's call for bar on new oil shale mining a surprise to sector

11:49

Minister: Danske payout negotiations in the US progressing well

11:30

Estonians take top two places in their category at Tunisia's Rally Fenix

10:33

Expert: 2022 fall in Estonia's PPP compared with EU average no big surprise

09:40

Petrõkina first Estonian to reach figure skating world championships top 10

09:14

Nordic 'joint air force' initiative should strengthen Baltic security also

08:27

Coalition-to-be will have to address healthcare funding challenge

07:51

Expiring short-term bonds prompts new €250 million issue later this month

07:25

Arrival of spring means Tallinn sidewalk gritting cleanup operation starts

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.03

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata Updated

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

06:18

Clocks go forward overnight Saturday

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

24.03

EDF colonel: Russia launching major new recruitment campaign

24.03

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

24.03

Hartman: Streaming platform tax revenue could be invested in Estonian film

24.03

Statistics: 2022 housing price index up more than 22 percent on year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: