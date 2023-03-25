March 25 deportations commemoration parallels current situation in Ukraine

Saturday sees the anniversary of the March 25, 1949 deportation of over 20,000 Estonians, the bulk of them women and children, to Siberia and other locations deep inside the Soviet Union.

While poignant at any time, the 74th anniversary of that event as marked Saturday takes on a new significance in the light of the invasion of Ukraine as conducted by the Soviet Union's successor state, the Russian Federation, now in its second year and with deportations also among the atrocities reported from that conflict.

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted Saturday that: "On this day 74 years ago, the Soviets deported over 20,000 Estonians from their homes, to Russia – just as they are doing today, with the children of Ukraine."

"We commemorate those whose lives were destroyed," the ministry added.

The over 20,000 deported constituted nearly 3 percent of the total population of Estonia at the time.

The deportation mirrored, and even doubled in terms of numbers of people forcibly moved from their home country, an earlier deportation in June 1941, soon after the Soviet Union first occupied Estonia.

Following World War Two, the Soviet Union returned to occupy Estonia, this time for nearly half-a-century, despite the original incarnation of the Soviet state having signed a treaty which recognized independent Estonia's borders.

The March 25, 1949 deportation was a direct consequence of this; many of those deported never returned.

The Museum of Occupations in Tallinn has many exhibits and features of the March 25 deportation and other aspects of the Soviet and Nazi occupations of Estonia.

