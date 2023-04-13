Health Board: 'Widespread' incidence of Covid and influenza in past week

A total of 1,466 new cases of Covid plus 151 new cases of influenza were reported in week 14 of 2023 (April 3-9), the Health Board (Terviseamet) said Thursday.

The board described the intensity of acute respiratory infections of the upper respiratory tract as "average" when based on a sample, while the spread of both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 viruses is "widespread", while a trend for a fall in hospitalizations due to both illnesses has ended, the board said.

1,466 new Covid cases were identified, with people over the age of 60 making up 31 percent of the total.

While morbidity has fallen in most age groups, the number of outbreaks and patients registered have risen slightly on week.

As of Wednesday morning, 170 people were hospitalized for Covid, 59 of them symptomatic.

Eight people aged 74 to 96 who had contracted Covid and who had "serious" co-morbidities passed away over the past week, the board added.

In week 14, 2,297 people fell sick with acute respiratory infections of all kinds, 36.4 percent of them children, though this total was a third less than the previous week.

Survey data found 50 percent of samples testing positive for influenza-like viruses. Influenza B virus was dominant, accounting for 37.5 percent of samples.

151 influenza cases were registered in week 14, a fall of 38 percent on week 13.

The Health Board put the fall down to the recent school holidays; half of those who fell ill with the flu were children up to 15 years old.

The Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) data shows 30 patients have required hospitalization due to the flu in recent weeks, mainly those aged over 65, though the number of children hospitalized has grown.

Since the start of 'flu season, 1,221 people have been hospitalized due to influenza, just over 68 percent of them over 50, the board says.

A total of 61 people, ranging in age from nine to 97, have passed away due to influenza this season, the board adds.

