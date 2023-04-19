Actor and ballet dancer Väino Aren dies

Väino Aren, who received the Order of the White Star 5th Class from the President in 2017, worked for more than 60 years at the Estonia Theatre and has played Kristjan in the Estonian television serial "Õnne 13" for the past 30 years.

Väino Aren was born in Pala on August 11, 1933. He began his education in Rakvere and went on to study at the Tartu Construction Engineering School, the Vanemuine Ballet Studio, and the Leningrad Choreography School from 1953 to 1955 before graduating from the Tallinn Choreography School in 1959.

Aren was a Vanemuine group dancer from 1949 to 1950, an Estonian ballet soloist from 1950 to 1971, an operetta soloist from 1971 to 1975, and an instructor from 1975 to 2007. He has performed as a soloist in concerts around Europe and Asia, as well as in variety shows, children's performances, and television series for Estonian Radio and Estonian Television.

