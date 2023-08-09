Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

Legendary Estonian actress Ita Ever died on August 9 at the age of 92.

Ita Ever was an actress at the Estonian Drama Theater since 1953 and has appeared in countless Estonian TV series and films.

She received the Order of the White Star Third Class in 2001 and was an honorary member of the Estonian Actors Union.

Ita Ever graduated from Tallinn's 4th High School in 1950 and trained as an actor at the GITIS Estonian Studio in Moscow 1950-1953.

She joined the then Tallinn Drama Theater in 1953 and quickly became a beloved actress and one of the leading forces at the theater.

Ever got her first film role in 1978 in the Estonian production "Naine kütab sauna" and has since appeared in many other movies and TV series.

Ever was mother to Estonian actor Roman Baskin and had two grandchildren.

--

