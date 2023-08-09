Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

News
Ita Ever.
Ita Ever. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Legendary Estonian actress Ita Ever died on August 9 at the age of 92.

Ita Ever was an actress at the Estonian Drama Theater since 1953 and has appeared in countless Estonian TV series and films.

She received the Order of the White Star Third Class in 2001 and was an honorary member of the Estonian Actors Union.

Ita Ever graduated from Tallinn's 4th High School in 1950 and trained as an actor at the GITIS Estonian Studio in Moscow 1950-1953.

She joined the then Tallinn Drama Theater in 1953 and quickly became a beloved actress and one of the leading forces at the theater.

Ever got her first film role in 1978 in the Estonian production "Naine kütab sauna" and has since appeared in many other movies and TV series.

Ever was mother to Estonian actor Roman Baskin and had two grandchildren.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:04

New museum exhibition spotlights interiors of Estonia's foreign missions

14:47

Latvia's airBaltic finishes first half of 2023 with €14.6m net profit

14:17

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

13:49

Bank of Estonia: Investment and pension fund assets up 21 percent in Q2

13:20

Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

13:07

NOËP stadium concert postponed

13:07

Raul Kirjanen, Andres Rätsepp, Anders Anderson lead private forest owners

12:37

Next Estonian state real estate company chief to be named by end of August

12:08

109 Estonians died abroad last year

11:34

Statistics: June goods exports down 14, imports 13 percent

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

07.08

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

08.08

Aftermath of the storms: Electricity outages, damage to buildings and cars

07.08

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

08.08

Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn City Hall

08.08

Two people injured by Monday's storm

08.08

Baltic's biggest wind farm cornerstone laid in Estonia's Pärnu County

07:36

Reinsalu: The country's credibility has been hit

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: