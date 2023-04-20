Urmas Vaino taking a break after 30 years as an ETV presenter

"I've decided to take a break from TV work: Thirty years of radio and television – no joke, this is taking its toll. To keep going, you need to do something new in the meantime, to learn something new, to pose new and different questions and to find answers to these," Vaino, 49, said of his decision.

"I am extremely grateful to my colleagues, with whom we have made some great shows down the years – editors, directors and of course the producer, Birgit Rae – many thanks to you for your years of creative cooperation," he added.

Urmas' primary TV show in recent years has been current affairs show the "UV Faktor", but it is one of many shows he has fronted; talk show "Suud Puhtaks" is another example.

The last episode of "UV Faktor" will be broadcast on May 23, after which ETV switches to its summer schedule.

Peep Kala, editor-in-chief of ERR's daily broadcasts, thanked Vaino for all his work and wished him success in his new ventures, adding that the doors of the TV house – the current one and the planned new building – will remain open to Vaino in future too.

Kala added that ETV will continue to offer broad-based social discussion shows, with the new content to be announced in time for the autumn schedule.

One of the most-watched episodes of "Suud Puhtaks" featured expats from all over the world who are resident in Estonia and who are conversant in the Estonian language, which can be viewed here.

