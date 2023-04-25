Estonian government bond interest rate rises to 3.68 percent

Ministry of Finance.
Ministry of Finance. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonia on Tuesday issued €112 million worth of short-term bonds. The average yield to maturity was 3.57 percent for six-month bonds and 3.68 percent for 12-month bonds.

The state issued €40 million worth of six-month bonds and €72 million worth of 12-month bonds.

Bond issues are carried out to cover the country's cash flow needs. Short-term bonds are aimed at professional investors only.

The average yield to maturity of six-month and 12-month bonds issued on March 28 this year was 3.259 and 3.324 percent, respectively.

The interest rate for six-month bonds issued last June was -0.43 percent, and the interest rate for 12-month bonds was 0.90 percent.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

