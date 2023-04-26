Estonia set to acquire new sniper rifles from Finnish company

News
A Sako TRG M10 sniper rifle.
A Sako TRG M10 sniper rifle. Source: Estonian Center for Defense Investments.
News

The Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (ECDI) has signed a contract with Finnish company Sako for the procurement of new 8.6 mm sniper rifles. The rifles, which will be used by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Defense League (Kaitseliit) are more accurate and stable than those used previously. The total value of the agreement will be €40 million over the next seven years.

"The Sako TRG M10 is well-known and widely used around the world, including in our neighboring countries. For example, Sweden recently announced the purchase of a similar configuration, in addition to Sako's other weapons. Therefore, this is a mature and experienced system in active production," said Ramil Lipp, armament category manager of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

Previously, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have used TRG 42 8.6 mm sniper rifles purchased from the same manufacturer.

According to an ECDI press release, the new rifles are an improvement on the previous model, due to being more ergonomic, stable and accurate.

The TRG M10 is, for instance, equipped with a suppressor and optical and thermal sights, enabling it to operate effectively in various weather and lighting conditions. The new rifle also has a modular design, giving the user increased flexibility when assembling the weapon system.

Major Risto Pärtel, the EDF's chief armorer, said that the task of snipers is to eliminate high-value targets while remaining unnoticed. "The new rifles allow all of this to be done around the clock. They are equipped with top-of-the-line accessories such as suppressors and thermal sights. In addition to high accuracy, the rifles also have to be durable and as compact and lightweight as possible."

The weapon system enables long-range shots at a distance of up to 15,00 meters.

"Our great thanks for the Estonian Center for Defense Investments for the trust we have received. We are honored that the ECDI has selected our rifle to meet the end users' exacting requirements. It is important to Sako that our products are widely appreciated among professionals around the world and this framework agreement proves it once again," said Juha Alhonoja, general manager of Sako Ltd.

The first order will be for approximately 70 rifles. The new rifles will be provided to both the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades of the Estonian Defense Forces and the Estonian Defense League.

The expected delivery time for the new sniper rifles is 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:20

Estonian curling pair qualify for world championship knockout phase

16:55

Reform deputy chair Ligi: Government will not set minimum wage

16:05

Estonia set to acquire new sniper rifles from Finnish company

15:05

Estonians made average of 22 card payments in stores per month in Q1

14:24

Estonian Defense Forces have trained over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers

13:45

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

13:00

Global Estonian Report: April 26 – May 3

12:10

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

11:30

Kontaveit out in first round of WTA Madrid Open to Karolina Muchova

10:40

Norstat ratings: Reform manages to halt steep decline in popularity

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

25.04

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

13:45

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

25.04

Schools facing difficult choices over Ukrainian students' progress

12:10

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

24.04

Tallink planning to lay off 400 employees in Estonia

25.04

Lithuania to decide on early exit from Russian electricity grid by August

25.04

'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best documentary award in San Francisco

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: