Minister: Paid doctoral studies and part-time higher education discussed

Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said the new government will make it easier to request payment for higher education in certain circumstances. The minister said the details will be decided through negotiations with rectors.

"Part-time study, Estonian-language doctoral studies, adults seeking a new degree — in such cases, paid places will be available as well. This does not mean that we will stop providing free Estonian higher education," Kallas told ERR.

"The goal is not to reduce available places in higher education," the minister emphasized.

In the coalition agreement, the governing parties committed to preserving the current level of free Estonian higher education for people obtaining their first degrees. "In certain cases," the agreement states, "we will give universities the possibility to set a tuition fee for study places in Estonian as well."

It is proposed to extend flexible paid study options, such as part-time study and one-year master's programs, as well as to allow the charging of tuition fees in exceptional cases for doctoral studies.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

