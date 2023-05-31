Violinist Daniel Hope: To call Arvo Pärt a genius is not enough

Violinist Daniel Hope, who is performing in the Odessa Classics music festival in Estonia, said playing composer Arvo Pärt's music here makes him nervous.

"I'm particularly nervous to play it here because, you know, it's like playing Mozart in Salzburg," the soloist told ETV's "Ringvaade" (watch below in English) ahead of a concert at Tallinn's Estonia Theater.

He said calling Pärt a "genius" is an understatement

"Arvo Pärt is ... To say 'genius' is not enough, really. /.../ His music inspires, it consoles. It changes a person's heart and emotions," he said describing the impact Pärt's music has on him.

"I've been lucky enough to meet him a couple of times and play for him. / .../ Just being around him, being near to him is a complete inspiration."

The award-winning violinist also spoke about his experiences in Tallinn, love for Ukraine and Ukrainian music, and career.

The "Odessa Classics Festival" takes place in Estonia between May 24 and June 7. Performances will take place across the country.

Watch the full interview below in English (after the introduction).

