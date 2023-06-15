Opposition may continue obstructing Riigikogu's work during extra sittings

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Center, Isamaa, and EKRE may continue trying to stall legislation aimed at raising taxes next week during extra sittings of the Riigikogu. The government plans to hold another confidence vote to pass its bills on Monday.

At the last scheduled sitting on Thursday, discussions about raising taxes on alcohol and tobacco were left up in the air after the opposition parties continued their delaying tactics.

An extraordinary session will now take place on Monday as the government tries to pass its legislation.

"Our plan is unchanged because these are very important bills that need to be passed and because they are tax bills, there is also a deadline that we have to meet and /.../ shouldn't we be in a hurry if every day we are spending €4.5 million more than we are earning?" Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), deputy chairman of the Riigikogu, told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

EKRE chairman Martin Helme believes that if the opposition attends the extra sessions then they may be prolonged, stretching into the night as they did this week.

He also questioned the parliament's procedures and whether the Riigikogu will pick up the daft legislation in September as it is now or start again from scratch.

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), said the party's Riigikogu faction had discussed the issue and is ready to continue its blocking actions until the government is ready to come to the negotiating table

Tanel Kiik, chairman of the Central Party faction, said that asking the finance minister about the draft legislation should not be considered out of the question.

"This means that the minister and the government will have to answer why this or that tax reform has been considered reasonable and why the amendments proposed by the Centre Party have not been taken into account," Kiik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:37

'Extremely high risk' of forest fires across Estonia

20:04

Foreign minister: Lukashenko regime must not feel it has impunity

19:46

Opposition may continue obstructing Riigikogu's work during extra sittings

17:54

Estonia drafting law to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

17:30

ERJK: SALK'S advice to political parties may be form of prohibited donation

16:55

Erik Gamzejev: Government must not be indifferent to industrial decline

16:12

Women graphic artists from 1960s–1980s on display in Kumu Art Museum

15:44

PPA shares videos of Russian border detention and release incidents

15:28

Riigikogu forced to cut short excise duty hike deliberations

15:01

PM: Journalists excessively critical of tax increases for media outlets

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

08:20

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

14.06

Estonia has the biggest budget in the Baltics

13:31

Russia releases Estonian PPA officers detained on Tuesday Updated

13.06

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

12:49

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

14.06

PPA has footage of its officials accidentally crossing border into Russia

14.06

Developer plans high-rise buildings close to Tallinn's Tuvi Park

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: