Opposition may continue obstructing Riigikogu's work during extra sittings

Center, Isamaa, and EKRE may continue trying to stall legislation aimed at raising taxes next week during extra sittings of the Riigikogu. The government plans to hold another confidence vote to pass its bills on Monday.

At the last scheduled sitting on Thursday, discussions about raising taxes on alcohol and tobacco were left up in the air after the opposition parties continued their delaying tactics.

An extraordinary session will now take place on Monday as the government tries to pass its legislation.

"Our plan is unchanged because these are very important bills that need to be passed and because they are tax bills, there is also a deadline that we have to meet and /.../ shouldn't we be in a hurry if every day we are spending €4.5 million more than we are earning?" Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), deputy chairman of the Riigikogu, told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

EKRE chairman Martin Helme believes that if the opposition attends the extra sessions then they may be prolonged, stretching into the night as they did this week.

He also questioned the parliament's procedures and whether the Riigikogu will pick up the daft legislation in September as it is now or start again from scratch.

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), said the party's Riigikogu faction had discussed the issue and is ready to continue its blocking actions until the government is ready to come to the negotiating table

Tanel Kiik, chairman of the Central Party faction, said that asking the finance minister about the draft legislation should not be considered out of the question.

"This means that the minister and the government will have to answer why this or that tax reform has been considered reasonable and why the amendments proposed by the Centre Party have not been taken into account," Kiik said.

--

