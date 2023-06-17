Destructive ash tree pest may spread from Russia to Estonia

News
Ash tree branches.
Ash tree branches. Source: ERR
News

Estonian ash trees may be endangered by the spread of a destructive pest which has already wrought havoc in wooded areas across the border in Russia, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Friday.

The state Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) has installed hundreds of glue traps across Eastern Estonia, with the aim of combatting the problem of emerald ash borers, an invasive species highly destructive to ash trees.

While no outbreaks have yet reached Estonia, the issue has blighted trees in the Leningrad oblast, which borders Estonia.

Ülle Metsman, adviser at the PTA, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" that: "We have not at present found emerald ash borers in Estonia, though, since it is quite an agile flyer - it can move several dozen kilometers in the space of a year [it might reach Estonia that way]."

"An even quicker 'option' could involve the bug attaching itself somehow to any means of transport, for example, under the tarpaulin of a train or a truck, and coming that way . This is one of the species special characteristics, that he it can also move onwards as a 'hitchhiker'," Metsman went on.

In order to detect any of the uninvited guests as early as possible, 250 glue traps have been placed next to major roads in different places in Estonia, and particularly around Narva.

Metsman said that should any of the beetles be found stuck in the glue traps, the next step is to search for evidence of damage to nearby trees – if detected, the affected trees unfortunately have to be chopped down, which can be a particularly big job if it involves trees in urban areas.

The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis), wood beetle about a centimeter in length and, as its name hints at, green in color, which is feared for its very high destructive power.  Its larvae cause the bulk of the damage and have ravaged forests in North-Eastern China, in North America and, now, in Russia.

Ash tree stocks in Estonia have already been decimated in the past by disease, meaning the threat of the borer is even more worrying.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Jüri Nikolajev.

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:50

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

18:06

Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

17:48

Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

17:43

Estonian Ministry of Finance launches euro-commercial paper notes

17:38

Riigikogu EU affairs committee: Estonia should decide for itself on mining

17:34

Ministry chief: We will go on raising the cost of the war to Russia

16:59

Estonian navy to hold family-friendly open day

16:46

Poor strawberry season may lead to surge in sales fraud

16:41

Destructive ash tree pest may spread from Russia to Estonia

16:31

State plans to make Tallinn Old Town heritage protection more flexible

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

13:11

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: