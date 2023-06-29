For Russian youth, attending Estonian high school opens doors to society

Tartu University researchers examined the impact of Russian and Estonian high schools on the social integration of Russian young adults. They found that Estonian schooling and an Estonian partner increase the integration of Russian youth into an Estonian-speaking environment.

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Tartu examined how the language of instruction in school influences a person's choice of community in adulthood.

The researchers focuses on Russian-speaking graduates of Tallinn's general education high schools during 2005/2006 who resided in Russian-speaking neighborhoods.

Researchers were able to track people from childhood to adulthood as they had access to diverse datasets from different periods in time and could link them together. The study incorporated information from about 5,000 people.

A person's future is significantly affected by whether they attend an Estonian- or Russian-language school, according to the study. If a Russian-speaking child attends an Estonian-language school, that child is more likely to live in an Estonian-speaking community as an adult. If a child attends a Russian-language school, he or she is far more likely to remain in a Russian-speaking community. If one parent speaks Estonian, the likelihood of the child attending an Estonian school increases.

Why parents enroll their children in one school versus another is a separate research topic. These factors were also mentioned briefly in the research article. Possibly, cultural factors play a role. For example, parents may wish for their child to speak Russian and maintain their cultural identity. "If they would enroll their children in an Estonia school they might be fearing that their children will lose their national tradition and cultural identity," Kalm said.

Despite the fact that few young Russians had attended Estonian schools, the survey revealed that they were significantly more likely to settle in a predominately Estonian-speaking environment in the future. "This shows how the school environment plays a crucial role in breaking the vicious cycle of segregation," Kalm said.

The vicious circle of segregation can also be described as a vicious circle of inequality, in which inequality is passed down from generation to generation and place to place, and in which Russian-speaking children frequently find themselves.

"A young person who speaks Russian is more likely to have grown up in a Russian-speaking community, attended a Russian kindergarten and a Russian basic school, and learned Estonian as a second language. In terms of further education and employment, they have substantially fewer opportunities than the average young Estonian speaker due to the lack of language proficiency," the researcher said.

Due to the social networks that form in a predominantly segregated neighborhood and in Russian educational institutions, young people often remain in the neighborhood where they grew up.

In light of this, Kalm thinks the planned transition to teaching in Estonian is crucial. The fact that Russian and Estonian young people would be able to study together is very important. "It serves little purpose if Russian native speakers continue to attend distinct schools and classes. The emphasis of school reform should be on nurturing relationships. Not only language acquisition is important," she said.

Over 50 percent of the people surveyed lived in the same neighborhood as children and as adults. "This could also be due to the fact that they are young adults who have not yet moved out of their parents' home. However, this is more indicative of the influence of living in a Russian-speaking environment," the researcher explained.

According to the report, when Russian youngsters make a friend among Estonians, they are more inclined to relocate to an Estonian-speaking environment. While when people of the same nationality live in the same neighborhood, there are sometimes not enough connections for finding a partner of a different nationality.

National segregation dates back to the Soviet era. Hundreds of thousands of people from other Soviet republics migrated to Estonia in a short period of time, whereas today people often decide where to reside based on how much they can afford to spend. As immigration was linked to industrial development, the military and related activities, immigration was concentrated in cities where industry was being developed.

People moved into areas where new apartments and houses were being built at the time, sometimes in prefabricated housing from the Soviet era. Immigrants who came in Estonia without a place to live were given precedence for new apartments in new neighborhoods.

Minorities are also concentrated in particular areas in other countries. However, the situation in Soviet Union countries differed from that in the U.S. or western Europe, as minorities in Soviet socialist republics often fared better than the majority population during the Soviet era. Usually, however, minority neighborhoods are created when a person moves into an area first, followed by his relatives and friends and acquaintances.

