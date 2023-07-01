Russia declares ERR correspondent foreign agent

Alexei Gorpintsenko, a correspondent in St. Petersburg for Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) radio news and Radio 4 in Russian, has been declared a foreign agent by Russia. In the same decision, Boris Grebenshchikov, one of the country's most famous rock musicians, along with other prominent figures and organizations are declared to be foreign agents in the same decision.

According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Justice, Grebenshchikov is accused of holding concerts abroad to raise money for Ukraine, giving anti-war speeches and accepting foreign aid.

Grebenshchikov co-founded the band Aquarium and is regarded as one of the originators of Russian rock music; he currently resides in the United Kingdom. He has performed in Estonia on multiple occasions, most recently in September in Tallinn.

Boris Grebenshchikov in Tallinn last year.

Alexei Gorpintsenko, correspondent in St. Petersburg for Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) radio news and the Russian-language Radio 4; Andrei Karaulov, an overseas-based journalist; Filipp Goldschmidt, a former Moscow chief aide; Andrei Morev, a politician; Mikhail Timonov, a Moscow City Council deputy; and the British-American School in Moscow were all declared foreign agents in the same decision.

All are accused of denouncing Russia's aggression in Ukraine, disseminating "untruthful" information about it and attracting international support.

The British-American School was established in Moscow in 1949, and while it was initially reserved for the children of diplomats, it eventually opened to others. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada operate the school. The municipal authorities of Moscow have already suspended the school's operations for a total of 90 days this year.

In Russia, individuals and organizations who receive financial support from foreign countries for their activities may be deemed foreign agents, which carries with it a variety of restrictions and potential fines.

