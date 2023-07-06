SALK made losses in 2022, considering expansion elsewhere in Europe

News
SALK Director Tarmo Jüristo.
SALK Director Tarmo Jüristo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

While a liberal think-tank made 2022 losses of €44,318, the organization says that the year on the whole was successful, and it is even considering expansion into other European countries.

The organization, Liberal Citizen Foundation  (SALK), recently hit the headlines over its electioneering on behalf of the all-liberal coalition which entered into office in April. SALK, headed by Tarmo Jüristo expressly states that it aims to prevent the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) ever entering office at the national level again.

SALK reported that in 2022 it cooperated to various extents with all three coalition parties – Reform, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats (SDE), last year, and ahead of the March 5 general election which was followed by that alignment entering office.

The report added that: "In the direction of the political parties, we continued to coordinate the financing of campaigns which had started during the [October] 2021 local government elections."

Given that the Riigikogu election confirmed the effectiveness of SALK's approach to influencing and backing political parties, the report went on, this has prompted the organization to consider expanding its activities to
other European countries also.

Nonetheless, SALK made a loss in 2022, with revenues around halved to €227,000 at a time when costs rose, particularly in relation to labor costs, the report states.

SALK added that: "We set ourselves the goal of supporting liberal parties and political forces in general in such a way that, as a result of the elections, the probability of coalitions emerging which contained EKRE would be as limited as possible. We can retrospectively say that that went quite well."

All elections in Estonia will also remain in focus, starting with next year's European elections, SALK went on, while given "today's liberal coalition ... will have to make a number of difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions in the coming years,"

SALK adds, the organization wants to continue to support building up "an open, liberal and forward-looking society," which would both help to prevent "political setbacks" and would ensure that the tough decisions hinted at above would not be found wanting over fears of potential setbacks.

SALK's expenses exceeded revenues by €44,318 in 2022, the report states.

€75,571 was spent on salaries, while operating expenses amounted to €86,128, the largest proportion of which came from research and development expenses (€43,500).

Donations and grants made up the largest part of total revenue in 2022, when €142,517 in donations came from 137 individuals.

Five major donors provided at least €10,000, including the Villig brothers, founders of Bolt.

SALK board members were paid €45,900 for the year.

SALK says last year it invested significantly in its data and analysis capabilities, including a transition away from survey data analysis to simulation and machine learning models – the latter activity was supported to the tune of €30,000 to create a platform based on a machine learning model.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

Profits account for 40 percent of recent price hike

10:15

Gallery: RKAS to auction off former Tallinn court building

09:47

ERR in Donetsk: Entrenched positions reason for lack of offensive progress

09:46

Estonian swimmer Jefimova takes 50m gold at junior Euros in Belgrade

09:33

SALK made losses in 2022, considering expansion elsewhere in Europe

09:12

Mushroom season in Estonia may be delayed due to drought Updated

09:12

SAPTK donations fall by nearly a quarter on year to 2022

08:43

Estonia joins OECD Development Assistance Committee

08:27

Over 400,000 people watched ERR's song and dance festival coverage

08:01

Viljandi City Government appeals to ministry over heritage protection order

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

05.07

Almost one-third of luxury cars registered as company vehicles

05.07

Tallinn's major infrastructure projects awaiting injection of state funds

05.07

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

04.07

Five-story hotel planned for Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav

04.07

Kallas: People have realized Estonia exists — that's a good thing

04.07

Number of prisoners in Estonian jails falls below 2,000 for first time

05.07

Two Song and Dance Festivals could be held simultaneously in 2028

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: