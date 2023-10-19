EKI wants to assess Estonian language reputation for €30,000

The Estonian Language Institute (EKI) offered the Ministry of Education and Research a method for assessing Estonian language good standing. The effort is projected to cost €29,900.

The EKI said that the guidelines outlined in the long-term development strategy "Estonia 2035" are designed to provide the fundamental basis for the study and the plan for the development of the Estonian language. "The indicator on the reputation of the Estonian language should be a regularly monitored impact indicator to measure the impact of the development strategy's activities in the language field," Arvi Tavast, the head of the EKI, said.

Tavast said that the introductory part of the preliminary study explores the concepts of language reputation and language attitudes, and provides an overview of the measurement of language reputation in international practice.

The paper's main body outlines the components of the assessment as well as the information required for the task, and identifies possibilities to collect data from already existing datasets. If the present options are found to be insufficient for measuring the reputation of the Estonian language, a solution will be designed and tested to generate a new data set and collect the data.

"A scientifically sound concept that specifies the parameters for evaluating reputation and the measurement instrument will be formulated as a result of this study. Recommendations relating to the accuracy of samples and the collection of data will be outlined as well. Also relations to sectoral policy making will be clarified," Tavast explained.

The preliminary study will be carried out by the EKI with the involvement of external experts and researchers. For example, they plan to ask Tarmo Jüristo, founder of Salk (SA Liberaalne Kodanik), how to develop the metric, survey and analyze the results. It is also planned to collaborate with Aune Past, a public relations manager, on image building strategies.

