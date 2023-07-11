Estonia has biggest real estate and rental price increases in EU

News
Real estate and rental prices in Estonia have increased the most in the EU.
Real estate and rental prices in Estonia have increased the most in the EU. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A comparitive study of rental and real estate prices shows, that since 2010, both have increased more in Estonia than in any other European Union (EU) country.

According to Eurostat, rental prices in Estonia have increased by 212 percent between 2010 and the first quarter (Q1) of this year, the highest increase in the EU. In second place is Lithuania, where prices have risen by 165 percent over the same period. The only EU country which has seen a decrease in prices during this time however, is Greece, where rental prices have fallen 22 percent.

In Finland, rental prices have risen by nearly 30 percent since 2010, while the average price increase in the EU for this time period is around 20 percent.

No reductions in rental prices are currently expected. However, compared to last year, the growth in real estate prices has gradually begun to slow down.

The average real estate price increase in EU countries over the last 13 years is almost 50 percent. However, in Estonia real estate prices have tripled during this time. In Hungary, they are 1.8 times higher now than in 2010, and in Lithuania real estate costs almost 1.5 times more than 13 years ago.

Real estate prices have fallen in Greece (by 14 percent), Italy (nine percent) and Cyprus (two percent) during the same time period. However, the data on Greek prices was taken from 2022, rather the first quarter of this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:15

U-Space sandbox project to be built in Tartu

15:13

ERJK investigates Reinsalu campaign over suspected prohibited donation Updated

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

14:57

Kaur Kivistik takes 10,000 meter gold in Guernsey

14:40

Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately

14:08

Bulk of Q2 2023 Center Party donations came from its own leading members

13:32

Parvel Pruunsild Q2 2023 Isamaa donation dwarfs all others

13:32

Carri Ginter and Sandra Teras: Once surrendered, privacy cannot be regained

13:01

Eesti Gaas revenues, profits tripled in 2022

12:52

Residents of fire-damaged flats in legal battle with insurance company

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

10.07

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

10.07

Kallas: Vilnius summit decisions must open path for Ukraine NATO accession

10.07

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

10.07

Tanel Kiik: I have the background required to lead the Center Party

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: