Price of electricity spikes on Monday

News
Lighting.
Lighting. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The market price of electricity will be very high again in Estonia on Monday, peaking at €550 per megawatt-hour.

The average price will be €244/MWh Monday. The peaks will roll around shortly after 8 a.m. and again after 8 p.m.

The average daily market price has hovered around the €100/MWh mark in recent months.

High prices will probably last throughout the week following problems on the Finnish power market, which closely affects Estonia. The main power link between Finland and Sweden is out of commission and the Olkiluoto 2 nuclear power plant is also down for repairs.

Electricity prices will be around 10 percent higher still in Finland on Monday, while power usually costs less in Finland compared to Estonia.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

