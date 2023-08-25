Problems in Finland behind recent electricity price hike

News
Cross section of cabling of the type used in Estlink 2.
Cross section of cabling of the type used in Estlink 2. Source: Elering
News

A sharp rise in electricity prices in the second half of August was caused mainly by problems in the Finnish power system. Experts believe the hike will be short-lived.

"What happened last week was that first the wind died – Finland has thousands of megawatts of wind power and their output has fallen sharply," Marko Allikson, member of the board of Baltic Energy Partners, told ERR Friday.

"In addition, the Olkiluoto 2 nuclear plant went offline and will undergo repairs until September 4, if I'm not mistaken. One of the reactors of the Loviisa nuclear plant is also limited in its output, while the other is undergoing scheduled maintenance," Allikson explained.

The production shortfall in Finland is exacerbated by limited links to Sweden presently.

"Another great change that is keeping prices up in Finland are limited power exports from Sweden. While the total power transfer capacity between the two countries is 1,500 megawatts, only 240 MW is currently available. It clearly limits Sweden's power import to Finland," said Ingrid Arus, head of the Baltic region of the NordPool exchange.

Kalvi Nõu, energy trade portfolio manager for Alexela, added that the Auvere Power Plant in Estonia is also undergoing repairs until September 1, meaning that a further 300 MW is off the market as a result.

Finland's lower generation capacity and limited power import is the reason for soaring electricity prices in the region.

"This means that while power usually flows from Finland to Estonia, it is currently the other way around, especially during the day," Allikson said.

Electricity prices are at their highest this year in both Finland and Estonia. The average price hit €292.3 per megawatt-hour in Estonia on August 21, while peak hourly prices have exceeded €600/MWh. On Friday, the average price of electricity is €147.44/MWh.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Diamond Sky to continue operating Tallinn-Kärdla flight route

17:02

Stark Logistics has received 60 Russia transport permits so far this year

16:58

Local differences could stop ERR channels being shown in Finland

16:54

ISS: Companies with ties to premier's husband have not violated sanctions

16:27

Problems in Finland behind recent electricity price hike

16:13

'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

15:58

Tallinn 'Culture Night' festival takes place this Friday

15:56

Riigikogu select committee summons Kallas over Stark Logistics scandal

15:36

Rescue Board's crisis food recipes more than just tinned beans

15:13

Kallas scandal attracts minimal attention from world media

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

08:52

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

08:06

Kallas' husband's firm made €1.5m from Russia business since February 2022

24.08

Stark Logistics: We realize now our actions are immoral in the eyes of many

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: