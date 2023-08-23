Universal electricity service too expensive for residential customers

String lights at Kadriorg Park in Tallinn.
String lights at Kadriorg Park in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Eesti Energia has 65,000 customers who consume electricity based on the universal service package, although this is the most expensive option on the market today. The package can be changed free of charge and the financial gain would be about €120 a year.

"Now that autumn is about to arrive, it is very important to review the choice of your electricity package as well as help your elderly family members, so that they can withstand the winter more economically," Roul Tutt, the sales director of home markets at Eesti Energia, said.

From September 1, Eesti Energia will reduce the margin of the universal service package for residential customers and small businesses from the current 0.75 cents per kilowatt-hour to 0.44 cents per kilowatt-hour.

During the month of August, Eesti Energia will inform all its residential customers and small businesses that have the universal service package of the lowering of the margin, and also remind them of the possibility of replacing this package with a cheaper one.

The average monthly electricity consumption of a private customer of Eesti Energia on universal service is 158 kilowatt-hour, for which they would pay €30 from September 1. With the same consumption, the payable amount with package Fixed 12 would be €19.9. Thus, the customer would save almost €120 during the year by changing the package.

To get cheaper electricity, each universal service customer must choose a new package for themselves, it is not possible to transfer anyone automatically. This winter, state support for the payment of electricity bills for the universal service consumers will not be offered.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

