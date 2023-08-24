Government goes for new try with whistleblower protection bill

News
Law.
Law. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government approved a draft law protecting whistleblowers on Thursday, resulting in penalties for Estonia for late transposition of the EU directive. The regulation aims to protect whistleblowers in public sector organizations and businesses with more than 50 employees.

The proposed bill establishes a framework for receiving reports of wrongdoing, providing follow-up and feedback, and protecting informants.

The government approved a similar proposal in December 2021, the day before the deadline for transposition, and the first reading of the proposal took place on January 26, 2022. The bill was slated to go into effect in June of the same year, but the European Commission initiated infringement proceedings against Estonia in January.

The parliamentary process came to a halt after about 300 amendments were proposed to the bill: EKRE suggested the majority of the revisions, with the SDE and Isamaa adding their own as well. The proposal dropped out of parliamentary procedure by the end of the parliamentary session.

The draft, which has been re-approved by the government, should enter into force as a law on January 1 next year.

Failure to transpose the EU regulation into Estonian legislation has resulted in legal action, with the European Commission suing Estonia through the European Court of Justice for €600 per day of delay in adopting the directive, totaling about €270,000 so far. Estonia has agreed to the amount of the fine; however, the commission usually charges a minimum amount of €168,000 in such cases.

Members of the government at the time criticized the draft for being too broad in scope and for not focusing exclusively on violations of EU law. The Ministry of Finance has stated that the Directive is being implemented too strictly and the tax administration's capacity to verify leads has already been strained.

The draft also takes into account significant criticism received during the preparation process, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The draft, proposed by Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform), controls and protects whistleblowers in the areas of the most substantial financial flows, corruption risks, distortions of competition and damages.

Intentionally filing a false report, as well as obstructing or intimidating a whistleblower, will be punishable.

The information channel must be set up by public authorities, companies with at least 50 employees and municipal authorities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Government goes for new try with whistleblower protection bill

17:49

First shipload of shredded tires to be used as shale oil substitute arrives

17:24

Tallinn Zoo now needs to fix fault rainforest exhibit climate system

16:49

Finance Ministry reduces budget deficit forecast by €400 million Updated

16:46

Sports shooter Peeter Olesk takes world championship silver

16:15

MEP: Prime minister must know what business her spouse is in

15:53

Estonian leaders, institutions congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day Updated

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

15:15

Minister: Stark Logistics saga post mortem up to Kaja Kallas and her party

13:20

Metaprint 2022 financial report critical of Kallas-led government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

10:05

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

11:00

President Karis expects PM Kaja Kallas to provide more detailed explanation

08:32

Dailies: Estonian prime minister's actions contradict her words

23.08

Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: