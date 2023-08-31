Läänemets: It came as a surprise that we are lowering tax base by 1 percent

According to Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE), Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) wants him to cut a fixed amount; however, the ministry has to deal with rising costs. Läänemets said that in addition to cuts of several hundred thousand euros, the revenue side of the budget should be reevaluated, as the coalition agreement's expectations may not be met.

How big are the proposed budget cuts by the Ministry of the Interior?

The amount is in the millions, but we need to understand the context. Now that we have taken on €9.9 million in additional responsibilities, this sum also comes at the expense of someone's working hours or a reduction in internal operations.

What new responsibilities do you have?

We have adopted various laws. The hate speech law, for example, is a pending bill for which there is no agreement yet regarding funding. Again, this means some internal cuts.

Then we have the earlier cuts made by the Center Party and Reform Party government that are now in the national budget strategy: it is €2 million for the police and €800,000 for rescue services. To make this happen, we must let go of dozens upon dozens of people. I don't want to implement it and I am actually seeking alternatives to this during budget negotiations.

Then there are the so-called critical costs, for which additional funds are needed, approximately €11 million. A few years ago, for example, the government allocated a one-time sum to the rescue department for the purchase of emergency supplies and the lease of storage space. There is however no regular funding (€2 million) to continue renting these facilities. If we don't receive the structural funding, should we just forsake all of these supplies or do we have to find the again some additional funds internally?

In the end, we are already talking about tens of millions of euros and now adding another over €10 million, which Mart Võrklaev is suggestion we should de, is simply not doable.

Have these numbers and targets come up for discussion since June's Maarjamäe debate?

Yes, we did discuss it. The finance minister had one vision, while everyone else had another. There was no specific agreement, irrespective of the minister's wish. These numbers have been again the subject of a few weeks of discussions now.

It is important to understand that we have both a revenue and an expenditure side. And all of the revenue that we pledged to in the coalition agreement is not coming in right now. Or we must consider how we can meet this side. And this is possibly hundreds of millions of euros.

What do you have in mind here?

We have come to some agreements; I will not be more specific now. The finance ministry stated that despite the fact that we are increasing all taxes, the effect of lowering the tax hump will result in 1 percent reduction in the overall tax burden. In the end, this represents a deficit of over €100 million in the national budget. So what are we really trying to find €500,000 or €100,000? Let's look at the other side.

Other sources of revenue specified in the coalition agreement are taking off, but the car tax remains due, it seems.

I don't think that car tax is not worthy of consideration. We have not changed our position on this. On the revenue side, however, there are many little items that add up to a considerable amount.

What do your millions in savings consist of?

We have agreed not to talk about it prematurely.

I could explain one instance: for example, many police resources are used to transport detainees or interrogate them. It may take an entire day of police work. We talked with the Ministry of Justice that moving them from the detention center to the court is not always required, especially if the judge can be reached digitally.

I can give you another example as well. We have a large number of cars that have been seized or confiscated, and the police must deal with their upkeep and care. In fact, they should probably be disposed of in some way. It is pointless for police officers to work as parking attendants.

We have examples where a very expensive car, because it has been stored for a very long time, has had to be even repaired because its value was no longer what it used to be.

Are all the other ministers also prepared to give away the important things in their area of responsibility?

Everyone has comparable proposals. But I absolutely disagree that we are making cuts in such a way that we are ignorant about the services that are being given up. This is a straightforward matter. If €10 million are to be cut from the budget of the Ministry of the Interior, it will be in the number of police officers and rescue personnel.

The proposal should then be, "Let's reduce the number of service personnel by this or that number and forego these particular services." This would be fair. But well, at the moment, it's more like, let us take the money away and then let the Minister of the Interior explain afterwards, how come that some things do not work. I do not think that this is the kind of fair and proper cooperation.

What is the issue about income fears about?

Ultimately, we were unable to calculate that the tax base would be reduced by 1 percent. This is new to me; I didn't know it would take such a large sum out of the national budget.

Also, there is an issue of how we will repay this loan that continues to accumulate. With the present revenue base, it makes no difference whether we cut €50 million or €70 million; neither amount solves the budget's structural problem. Either we must make significant expenditure reductions or rethink the revenue side.

Is there no answer in the coalition agreement?

Our preliminary estimations appeared to be somewhat optimistic. However, I would say that we are not yet at this point. There is a lot to talk about and instead of focusing on the costs, I would rather look at the revenue side.

I also have a question about the car tax, will Võrklaev's proposal as it now appears in the draft document, pass?

The minister largely took into account our wishes. People who don't have the money and must drive are more likely to have older cars, so the tax burden for the less fortunate is substantially smaller.

