Routine survey work reveals 100-year-old shipwreck off Saaremaa

A wreck initially thought to be of a World War One-era warship has been located in shallow water just under eight kilometers off the West coast of the island of Saaremaa, daily Postimees reports

Upon closer inspection, it turned out that the wreck, while of a vessel contemporaneous with World War One, was of a merchant steamer, very likely the Kronos, a German-built ship which sank almost 100 years ago, on November 16, 1923.

Hydrographers from the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) found the wreck of an unknown vessel, around 60m in length, in 20 meters of water in the course of routine surveying work carried out last week (see gallery).

The Kronos reportedly ran aground off the coast of Saaremaa and near Karala, later sinking; the location of its wreck had been unknown until now

Peeter Valing, head of the hydrography department at the Transport Administration, said that the authority's database currently includes 684 wrecks mapped on the seabed in Estonian territorial waters, most of which have been found incidentally in the course of surveying work and around 12 of which have been found this year alone.

