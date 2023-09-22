Court rejects 63 claims over Estonian government's 2021 COVID restrictions

Tallinn Administrative Court has dismissed 63 separate appeals against restrictions imposed by the Estonian government in 2021 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to law firm Ellex Raidla, which represents the Estonian government, last week, the Supreme Court of Estonia dismissed several appeals from complainants, who had failed to obtain favorable verdicts in lower courts for cases related to coronavirus restrictions.

Over fifty cases in total, have been lodged against the Estonian government, due to the coronavirus restrictions, which required people to wear facemasks and produce certificates proving vaccination, as well as maintain 2+2 and self-isolation rules.

Last year, the issue of the constitutionality of the legislation on which those restrictions were based was brought before Supreme Court. The court ruled that the government had acted lawfully in imposing the restrictions.

In the various proceedings, the complainants argued that the restrictions had wrongfully prevented them from pursuing a number of activities ranging from participating in hobbies, furthering their education, going to work and enjoying cultural events to playing sports, earning an income and accessing healthcare.

None of this has been deemed sufficient by the courts to outweigh the need to ensure the protection of the lives and health of other members of society.

The courts have therefore found that the restrictions introduced at the time they were in force, were lawful, effective and necessary in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as to protect human life, health and the security of the state.

