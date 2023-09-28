Interest on Estonia's latest short-term government bonds tops 4 percent

The Estonian government on Thursday issued €81 million worth of government bonds with a maturity of six months and €204 million worth of government bonds with a maturity of 12 months, with average yields to maturity (YTMs) of 4.088 and 4.111 percent, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance issued the bonds within the framework of the short-term bond program approved in 2020. This framework allows for the repeated issuance of discount or premium bonds with a maturity of up to 12 months, with pricing subject to market conditions at the time of issuance, the ministry announced.

Bond issues are carried out to cover the state's cash flows. Short-term bonds are only made available to professional investors.

Estonia's ten-year bond issue this June generated an annual yield of 3.618 percent.

