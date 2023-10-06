Artist Peeter Laurits wins Baltic Assembly arts prize

News
Peeter Laurits.
Peeter Laurits. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Baltic Assembly Prize in the Arts was awarded to Estonian artist Peeter Laurits for his outstanding and diverse artistic work and the project 'Biotopia'.

Biotopia is a series of conferences and art events initiated by Laurits in 2021 with the aim of creating symbiotic contacts between scientists and artists.

"Peeter Laurits is not only a leading photographic artist and a highly versatile creative personality, but also a remarkable social thinker whose activities have made a major contribution to the introduction of new paradigms and the expansion of creative expression," said head of the Estonian delegation to the Baltic Assembly Timo Suslov.

The Baltic Assembly Prize in Literature was awarded to Lithuanian translator and poet Antanas A. Jonynas for his collection of poems "Naujieji sonetai".

The Prize in Science was awarded to Latvian musicologist Arnolds Laimonis Klotiņš for his monographs on music and creative life in post-war Stalinist Latvia and the Latvian music life in exile in Europe during the same period.

Estonia nominated Rein Raud for the BA Prize in Literature for his novel "The Sun Script" ("Päikesekiri"). Professor of Media Studies of the University of Tartu Andra Siibak, whose research work during the last five years has addressed the opportunities and risks surrounding the use of new digital technologies, was nominated for the BA Prize in Science.

The ceremony will be held during the 42nd Session of the Baltic Assembly, on November 23 in Tallinn.

The Baltic Assembly has awarded prizes in literature, the arts and science since 1994. The aim of the prizes is to promote the development of these fields in the Baltic States

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:58

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine Updated

21:16

Prices could rise slightly at end of year

20:15

Bus companies want driver training age lowered to beat shortages

19:40

Educational inequality is the face of Russian schools in Estonia

19:10

Six-month Euribor stays at same level as previous week

18:46

Artist Peeter Laurits wins Baltic Assembly arts prize

18:00

Gallery: Preparations underway for construction work on former EKA plot

17:40

Some Ida-Viru schools applied for bonuses for teachers without Estonian skills

17:09

Ministries asked to cut car fleet expenses

16:45

Tobias' rediscovered original version of 'Jonah' to premiere in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

05.10

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

05.10

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

14:27

Strong winds, rain, storms forecast across Estonia this weekend

05.10

Estonian gas station chains cut fuel prices at the pump on Thursday

21:58

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine Updated

05.10

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: