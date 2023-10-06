Artist Peeter Laurits wins Baltic Assembly arts prize

The Baltic Assembly Prize in the Arts was awarded to Estonian artist Peeter Laurits for his outstanding and diverse artistic work and the project 'Biotopia'.

Biotopia is a series of conferences and art events initiated by Laurits in 2021 with the aim of creating symbiotic contacts between scientists and artists.

"Peeter Laurits is not only a leading photographic artist and a highly versatile creative personality, but also a remarkable social thinker whose activities have made a major contribution to the introduction of new paradigms and the expansion of creative expression," said head of the Estonian delegation to the Baltic Assembly Timo Suslov.

The Baltic Assembly Prize in Literature was awarded to Lithuanian translator and poet Antanas A. Jonynas for his collection of poems "Naujieji sonetai".

The Prize in Science was awarded to Latvian musicologist Arnolds Laimonis Klotiņš for his monographs on music and creative life in post-war Stalinist Latvia and the Latvian music life in exile in Europe during the same period.

Estonia nominated Rein Raud for the BA Prize in Literature for his novel "The Sun Script" ("Päikesekiri"). Professor of Media Studies of the University of Tartu Andra Siibak, whose research work during the last five years has addressed the opportunities and risks surrounding the use of new digital technologies, was nominated for the BA Prize in Science.

The ceremony will be held during the 42nd Session of the Baltic Assembly, on November 23 in Tallinn.

The Baltic Assembly has awarded prizes in literature, the arts and science since 1994. The aim of the prizes is to promote the development of these fields in the Baltic States

