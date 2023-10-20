Friday's weather in Estonia drier, though still some sleet expected

News
Sleet over Tallinn.
Sleet over Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Friday will be drier than the week so far has been in Estonia as the Southern edge of a high pressure areas expands over the Baltic states, though with the sea remaining comparatively warm, there will still be some cloud formation, particularly in coastal areas.

Winds remain quite strong, while roads can still be slippery, so care should be taken particularly if driving a vehicle still not on winter tires.

After another chilly night with temperatures on the mainland hovering around zero, easterly winds and sleet and snow in places, Friday morning dawns cold, but mostly dry, and clear in many parts of the North and West coasts.

Most precipitation that does fall on Friday will do so as sleet, again, primarily in Tallinn and environs, and also in the far Southeast.

Easterly winds in gusts up to 19 m/s remain, and the mercury will have barely risen either: -1 to +2 degrees celsius on the mainland, +1-2 degrees on the islands.

Weather map for the morning of October 20, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, the wind, now blowing from the Northeast, will remain at 9-14 m/s in speed, up to 20 m/s gusts on the Northwest coast. Skies will remain clear around Lääne County and the Northwest, temperatures forecast at 4-5 degrees, save for the Southeast where it will be a couple of degrees colder.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Friday, October 20, 2023. Source: ERR

The winds are set to remain through Saturday, calming down on the Sunday, while there will be some precipitation again over the weekend. Heading into the new week, average temperatures will pick up a little, to 7 degrees daytime Monday, 4 degrees at night. It is likely to remain cloudy and wet through to Tuesday.

Four-day weather map for Estonia, October 21-October 24, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:15

President Karis: Holding extraordinary elections would not change much

11:07

Party ratings: Isamaa rises to second-place behind Reform

10:49

Galleries: Tartu 2024 unveils European Capital of Culture program

09:41

Prime minister: Peace in Europe requires removal of 'gray zones'

08:58

Statistics: industrial output price index fell by 2.5 percent in September

08:15

Estonian planning new self-propelled artillery acquisition by end of decade

07:33

Friday's weather in Estonia drier, though still some sleet expected

19.10

NATO increases Baltic Sea patrols after subsea infrastructure damage

19.10

Prosecutor: Evidence suggests communication cable damage is man made

19.10

ERJK orders parties to return 'donations' to SALK foundation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.10

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector

19.10

Gallery: US Air Force B-1B Lancers fly over Tallinn Updated

19.10

Kaja Kallas: Viktor Orban's Putin handshake 'very, very unpleasant'

18.10

2nd Infantry Brigade hopes to take new armored vehicles to Spring Storm next year

19.10

New Elron trains to bring several changes for passengers from 2025

18.10

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

19.10

Median salary of Estonian doctors increased to €3,780

18.10

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: