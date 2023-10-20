Friday's weather in Estonia drier, though still some sleet expected

Friday will be drier than the week so far has been in Estonia as the Southern edge of a high pressure areas expands over the Baltic states, though with the sea remaining comparatively warm, there will still be some cloud formation, particularly in coastal areas.

Winds remain quite strong, while roads can still be slippery, so care should be taken particularly if driving a vehicle still not on winter tires.

After another chilly night with temperatures on the mainland hovering around zero, easterly winds and sleet and snow in places, Friday morning dawns cold, but mostly dry, and clear in many parts of the North and West coasts.

Most precipitation that does fall on Friday will do so as sleet, again, primarily in Tallinn and environs, and also in the far Southeast.

Easterly winds in gusts up to 19 m/s remain, and the mercury will have barely risen either: -1 to +2 degrees celsius on the mainland, +1-2 degrees on the islands.

Weather map for the morning of October 20, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, the wind, now blowing from the Northeast, will remain at 9-14 m/s in speed, up to 20 m/s gusts on the Northwest coast. Skies will remain clear around Lääne County and the Northwest, temperatures forecast at 4-5 degrees, save for the Southeast where it will be a couple of degrees colder.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Friday, October 20, 2023. Source: ERR

The winds are set to remain through Saturday, calming down on the Sunday, while there will be some precipitation again over the weekend. Heading into the new week, average temperatures will pick up a little, to 7 degrees daytime Monday, 4 degrees at night. It is likely to remain cloudy and wet through to Tuesday.

Four-day weather map for Estonia, October 21-October 24, 2023. Source: ERR

