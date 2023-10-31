10 Narva police officers laid off due to language insufficiency

News
PPA eastern prefecture chief Tarvo Kruup.
PPA eastern prefecture chief Tarvo Kruup. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The East Prefecture fired 10 Narva police officers for not meeting the C1 Estonian language requirement; their average age is 46.5 years and several officers lost their special pension with just a few years left, the daily Postimees reported.

"The Estonian language proficiency to the C1 category for an officer of the PPA is a requirement stipulated by law; the police cannot break the law themselves," Prefect of the East Prefecture Tarvo Kruup, said on the dismissal of Narva police officers."

The Language Board (Keeleamet) has conducted regular inspections and has repeatedly ordered corrective action and as a result of the last inspection in 2021, the board proposed to consider dismissing those employees, who did not meet the requirements.

The new date by which it was necessary to pass the examination and prove knowledge of Estonian for category C1 was set for November 1, 2022, but since by that date some of the officers still lacked the category, the PPA decided to extend the deadline once again, and only then took the decision to release from service 10 officers of the Narva Police Station who did not meet the C1 language requirements, Postimees reported.

The police press service specified that since 2008 the PPA has been offering many opportunities to learn Estonian: language courses, language cafes and language immersion, when an employee of the east prefecture is offered to work temporarily in the south or west prefectures in order to be in an Estonian language environment. Moreover, if reinstated after passing the test, their right to special pension will be retained.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:31

Gallery: Baltic art exhibition 'Emotional landscapes' opens in Vilnius Updated

13:14

Retailer: Shoppers in Estonia only buying most essential necessities

12:21

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

12:01

Location of Balticconnector in exclusive economic zone limits investigation

11:26

Martin Arpo resigns as deputy DG of Estonian Internal Security Service

10:40

Ekspress Group's sales revenue increases but net profit falls

10:10

Statistics: Estonia's September retail turnover down 7 percent on year

09:16

MEP: It's not difficult for Estonia to choose sides in Israel-Hamas conflict

08:44

Yearly surge in consumer prices reached 5 percent in October

08:35

Loss-making Operail looks for ways to expand business to foreign markets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Estonian housing market down by one-third – jumped 10 years back in time

29.10

Estonia's water providers likely to have to rationalize in coming years

30.10

IAEA approves Estonia to continue its nuclear program

30.10

Gray seal census sets new Estonian record

28.10

UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

30.10

Estonia's Belarusian community gathers to mark 'Night of Executed Poets'

30.10

Tallinn to replace number 6 with number 5 tram from November 1

30.10

Israel support rally takes place outside Riigikogu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: