Ministry to simplify erasing 'phantom' vehicles from register

Coinciding with the implementation of Estonia's new car tax, the Ministry of Climate has also decided how to clear the country's vehicle register of scrap "phantom" vehicles.

The bill being drawn up would provide a two-year transitional period during which vehicles temporarily removed from Estonia's vehicle register would not be subject to tax and owners would have the chance to take their vehicles to scrap collection.

During this same two-year period, missing vehicles, popularly known as "phantom cars" (fantoomautod) would also be made easier to remove from the register.

"Vehicles that have been temporarily removed for more than seven years will automatically be deleted from the register, and those which have been temporarily removed for less [time than that] will be deleted via a simplified procedure," said Ministry of Climate Permanent Secretary Keit Kasemets.

"People will have to provide a statement in cases where the vehicle truly doesn't exist anymore," Kasemets explained. "If any part of that car is nonetheless left, even if it's incomplete, then that can be taken to scrap collection."

