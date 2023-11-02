Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship

Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) on Thursday warned stateless residents that if they accept Russian citizenship as part of a campaign launched by Russia then their Estonian residence permit will not be extended and they will face deportation.

On October 26, Russia launched a citizenship campaign aimed at people who do not live in the Russian Federation, and know its history or language, making them eligible for citizenship, the minister said at the government's weekly press conference.

"Basically, this concerns people in Estonia who are holders of grey passports who do not have citizenship – Russia is offering them citizenship on preferential terms," ​​he said.

"This is yet another exercise in influence, aimed at creating instability not only in the Baltic States but in all parts of the former Soviet Union. Our answer here is very simple and unambiguous: We are working to ensure that if someone is going to take up this citizenship, they must understand that we have sanctioned the grounds on which Russian citizens can stay in Estonia today and the possibility of coming to live in Estonia permanently or temporarily. In other words, if they have a residence permit in Estonia today as a holder of a grey passport, if they renounce their grey passport status, if they take Russian citizenship – the citizenship of the aggressor state today – then by that logic they will be sanctioned, their residence permit is likely to be revoked sooner or later, one way or the other," Läänemets said.

"Estonia is certainly not going to allow any increase in the number of Russian citizens. And that is just today's logic – if citizenship is taken, it is hard to believe that they would be loyal to Estonia. So, my recommendation is that if anybody dares to think about it, even for some pragmatic reason, then I will personally work to have such a person's residence permit revoked and them expelled from Estonia," he emphasized.

Approximately 80,000 stateless people still live in Estonia.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

