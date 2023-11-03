Ahtri tanäv's northern section to reopen on Monday

Road works in Tallinn's Kesklinn on October 17, 2023.
Road works in Tallinn's Kesklinn on October 17, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The northern section of Ahtri tanäv in the Tallinn city center will reopen to traffic on Monday (November 6) improving traffic flow in the area.

 As a result, bus lines No. 8, 20, 20a, and 66 will resume their regular routes along Ahtri Street starting Monday.

The temporary location for the Siimeoni stop will be near the building located at Laeva Street, No.2.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

