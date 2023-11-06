Harry Potter star Josh Herdman: Playing a bad guy is not enjoyable

Josh Herdman in
Josh Herdman in "No Way Home". Source: Kaader filmist
Actor Josh Herdman, who previsouly starred in the Harry Potter films as a child, discussed his latest role, MMA, and playing bad guys in an interview with ETV's "Ringvaade".

Herdman, perhaps best known for playing Draco Malfoy's sidekick Goyle, was in Estonia for the world premiere of his latest film Yousaf Ali Khan's drama "No Way Home" at the Black Nights Film Festival.

You can watch the interview below, which is in English with Estonian subtitles.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade



