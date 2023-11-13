Gallery: Father's Day concert takes place in Haljala

A concert on Sunday in Haljala, Lääne-Viru County, marked Father's Day (isadepäev) in Estonia.

Noted musicians Kadri Voorand and Gerli Padar, the band Lonitseera and the choirs from Haljala all performed to the fathers, grandfathers etc. in the audience, their offspring, and other family and friends, while First Lady Sirje Karis gave a speech.

The concert can be seen in its entirety by clicking on the video player below.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

