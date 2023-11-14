Haanja village gets the first substantial snowfall of this winter

Snowfall in Haanja.
Snowfall in Haanja. Source: ERR
While most of Estonia is seeing the weather slowly but surely transition from autumn to winter, the latter season was already in full effect in Haanja, Võru County, on Monday.

At 200 meters above sea level, high ground for Estonia, Haanja sometimes enjoys its own micro-climate even when compared with the surrounding Võru County.

This was in evidence Monday when the precipitation which fell across much of the country did so in the form of rain and sleet, over Haanja, it was properly formed snow.

Being a school day, this allowed kindergarteners, elementary and older schoolchildren alike the chance to frolic in the snow and get involved in the inevitable snowball fights and snowman-building.

The weather conditions were a welcome change to grown-ups too.

Location of Haanja in Southeastern Estonia. Source: Google Maps

Anti Saarepuu, at the adjacent Haanja recreation and sports center, expressed hope that if things stay as they are, people will be able to start skiing in the coming days.

ATV equipment is ready to pack down the center's ski track when ready – at present the ground is too warm, Saarepuu said, but if temperatures drop to zero or lower, this gives a good enough base.

In that case " it doesn't need a lot of snow, only seven or eight centimeters, then we already have a track ready for skiing," Saarepuu added.

In particularly mild winters artificial snow is used at some ski centers in South Estonia.

The "Aktuaalne kaamera" segment reporting on the snow in Haanja is below.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mirjam Mõttus.

