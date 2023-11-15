Winter speed limits apply on highways from Wednesday

Slippery highway (photo is illustrative).
Slippery highway (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Winter speed limits will apply on roads across Estonia from Wednesday (November 15). The top speed of 110 km/h will drop to 100 km/h or 90 km/h depending on the type of highway.

On all 2+1 and specific sections of 2+2 roads, the speed limit will stay at 100 km/h. Elsewhere, the maximum permitted speed is 90 km/h. 

Speeds are reduced due to lower temperatures and a higher risk of slippery conditions.

The Transport Administration urges drivers to adjust their driving to the conditions.

The agency also has the right to change the limit in good driving conditions.

"It is important for drivers to remember that the maximum speed limit is not always a safe speed. It is important to monitor road and driving conditions during the winter period and choose your speed accordingly," said Siim Vaikmaa, head of the agency's Traffic Management Center. 

Vaikmaa added that since overtaking lanes on 2+1 roads are of limited length dangerous maneuvers should be avoided. Even on 2+2 roads, conditions can differ in each lane.

"Avoid overtaking in winter road conditions, but if you have to overtake, be aware that overtaking can take considerably longer," he said.

From December 1, all passenger cars must be fitted with winter tires. 

Editor: Helen Wright

