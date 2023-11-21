Fudy to stop food deliveries from restaurants in December

Fudy, the food delivery platform owned by businessman Margus Linnamäe, will stop providing delivery services from restaurants in December. Thee company will instead shift its focus to other lines of business.

In a letter to food couriers, Fudy stated that it will stop providing courier services from December 21.

Last fall, Fudy announced it would be the exclusive delivery service platform for food outlets in the Apollo Grupp, including Lido, KFC, Vapiano, MySushi, Blender and O'Leary's, which had previously delivered via other platforms.

After the discontinuation of Fudy's delivery services, Apollo Grupp restaurants in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland will all return to using the Wolt platform.

Apollo Grupp management board member Mauri Dorbek said that Apollo has a good track record of cooperation with Wolt.

Fudy CEO and co-founder Viljam Põdra said that future cooperation between Fudy and Wolt is also possible in connection with the business lines that Fudy is now focusing on developing.

In 2022, Fudy OÜ made a loss of €3.6 million and a turnover of €725,000.

--

