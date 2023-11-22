Estonia among just seven EU Member States with tidy budgets

News
2024 state budget bill document - this is in fact the accompanying explanatory memorandum.
2024 state budget bill document - this is in fact the accompanying explanatory memorandum. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An overview by the European Commission points out that Estonia is among just seven Member States whose budget will comply with EU rules next year. The rest are either over the deficit limit or very close to it.

"Overall, the Commission is of the opinion that the draft budgetary plans of Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Lithuania are in line with these Council Recommendations," the Tuesday press release reads.

The same overview finds that "draft budgetary plans of Austria, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal and Slovakia are not fully in line with the Council Recommendations. The draft budgetary plans of Belgium, Finland, France, Croatia risk not being in line with the Council Recommendations."

The Council's recommendations primarily speak of a deficit of under 3 percent of GDP.

The assessment comes as part of the 2024 European Semester cycle of economic policy cooperation. "Economic policy coordination through the European Semester will help Member States achieve these objectives by setting priorities and providing clear and well-coordinated policy guidance for the coming year," the press release reads.

Provided countries the draft budgets of which are not in line with rules fail to take measures, the Commission might bring excessive fiscal deficit proceedings that could potentially end up in financials punishments.

Commentators pointed out as curious that while the draft budgets of Greece and Spain, which were having serious difficulties a decade ago, are now considered to be in compliance with requirements, more austere Member States who were forced to bail the former out at the time, like Germany and the Netherlands, have now run afoul of the rules themselves.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

Katrina Lehis to miss Vancouver world championship stage over management clash

16:25

Estonian Environmental Board approves shale oil plant impact report

15:41

Estonia moves spring break up one week

15:15

Gallery: Estonian singer Arhanna preparing for Junior Eurovision in Nice

14:38

Estonia hopes to convince employers to pay reservists during exercises

14:15

Tallinn to borrow €125 million and hike benefits

14:10

Kersna: State must offer teachers compromise to avoid strike

13:32

Weekly: The correct way to de-ice the car during winter

13:31

ICDS director doubts Kaja Kallas' chances of becoming NATO secretary general

12:59

Estonia among just seven EU Member States with tidy budgets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

07:38

Estonia to face Poland in Euro 2024 play-offs semi-finals

21.11

PPA: Economic migrants arriving at Estonian border from Russia

21.11

Heavy snowfall forecast in coming days, 'dangerous' weather warning issued

08:08

Not only Fudy, but also Bolt food courier service in the red

19.11

How happy are Estonian men?

12:37

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

20.11

Estonia not planning to further legislate employees' out-of-hours working rights

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: