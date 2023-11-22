Kersna: State must offer teachers compromise to avoid strike

News
Liina Kersna.
Liina Kersna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian state has to make an effort to reach an agreement with teachers, because every child has the constitutional right to an education, former Estonian Minister of Education Liina Kersna (Reform) told ERR.

"As the goal is to raise the average salary of teachers to 120 percent of the national average, we must not allow that ratio to decrease. In that case, we will have fallen short of our target," said Kersna, who was education minister from 2021–2022.

This year, the average salary for teachers is 111.5 percent of the national average. "With the current decisions, whereby teachers' salary fund will increase by 4.3 percent, due to an additional €23.7 million for teachers' pay, the average teacher's salary will fall to 109.5 percent of the national average," Kersna said.

According to Kersna, in order for the average teacher salary to be 112 percent of the national average next year, for example, an additional €13.6 million would need to be allocated from the state budget. "In this case, the wage fund would increase by 6.6 percent (minimum + differentiation fund of 20 percent). This would be more than the offer made by the public conciliator, which was rejected by the educational workers," she explained.

"In our time, when we fought for teacher pay rises. We worked hard to bring the average teacher's salary up to the national average. In the budget talks, we got a five percent increase. On top of that, we added almost €10 million from within the sector to reach the national average," added Kersna.

The Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) wants an 11 percent pay rise for teachers next year, but has said that even an eight percent rise would be enough to ensure industrial peace. It is still possible for educational workers to oppose the government and agree to accept a lower pay rise next year. However, this would require them to reach a collective agreement on raising teachers' pay to 120 percent of the Estonian average over the coming years.

Last week, the Estonian Public Conciliator proposed raising the minimum pay rate by 4.3 percent for qualified teachers and 1.77 percent for unqualified teachers. However, according to EHL chief Reemo Voltri, the union does not agree with that proposal. The public conciliator can now respond with a new proposal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:41

Katrina Lehis to miss Vancouver world championship stage over management clash

16:25

Estonian Environmental Board approves shale oil plant impact report

15:41

Estonia moves spring break up one week

15:15

Gallery: Estonian singer Arhanna preparing for Junior Eurovision in Nice

14:38

Estonia hopes to convince employers to pay reservists during exercises

14:15

Tallinn to borrow €125 million and hike benefits

14:10

Kersna: State must offer teachers compromise to avoid strike

13:32

Weekly: The correct way to de-ice the car during winter

13:31

ICDS director doubts Kaja Kallas' chances of becoming NATO secretary general

12:59

Estonia among just seven EU Member States with tidy budgets

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

07:38

Estonia to face Poland in Euro 2024 play-offs semi-finals

21.11

PPA: Economic migrants arriving at Estonian border from Russia

21.11

Heavy snowfall forecast in coming days, 'dangerous' weather warning issued

08:08

Not only Fudy, but also Bolt food courier service in the red

19.11

How happy are Estonian men?

12:37

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

20.11

Estonia not planning to further legislate employees' out-of-hours working rights

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: