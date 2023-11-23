Tallinn spending €50 million on road upgrades in 2024

Peterburi maantee.
Peterburi maantee. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn City Government plans to spend approximately €50 million on road construction in the capital next year, partly financed by loans. Starting the reconstruction of Peterburi maantee and completing the Old Harbor tram line are the largest projects.

Deputy mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said the work on Peterburi maantee will take place between Majaka and Väo.

An exact price is difficult to estimate.

"Under the current budgetary strategy, around €20 million is reserved for this site. It is difficult to say how much will be spent next year, as there is a public procurement procedure ahead. It will certainly cost several million," the official said.

Additionally, the biggest chunk of construction for the new Old Harbor tram line will end next year.

"You can say that it is a project worth about €50 million. More than half of it will be spent this year and less than half next year," said Svet.

Tram tracks are to be installed in the Old Harbor. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Work is ongoing and soon the Kaubamaja intersection in the city center will partially reopen in the coming weeks.

"As the construction progresses, we will be able to allow more and more groups of traffic to enter," the deputy mayor said.

Sander Andla, vice-chairman of the city council's Reform Party faction, told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" residents' mobility should be taken into account when work is carried out in the future.

"We will certainly also ask the council whether people's mobility needs and habits have been taken into account, so that decisions are made on the basis of data. These debates and discussions will take place in the Council, both in the Committee on Finance and in the Chamber. I am particularly interested in these issues," Andla said.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

