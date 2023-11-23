16 historic sea mines cleared during NATO exercise in Estonian waters

News
Exploding a sea mine.
Exploding a sea mine. Source: ERR
News

Sixteen mines were "neutralized" during the scheduled historical ordnance disposal operations (HODOPS) conducted in Estonian territorial waters by NATO members.

Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) completed the nine-day (November 9-18) operation in close coordination with the Estonian Navy.

In total, the multinational Allied task group spent about 120 hours searching, identifying, and neutralizing unexploded ordnance.

Five minehunters and two minesweepers covered an area of more than 22 square nautical miles and classified 228 as mine-like objects. Sixreen of them were positively identified as historical mines and neutralized.

"The Baltic Sea was heavily mined during the World Wars, however, some areas more densely than others," Commander, SNMCMG1 Polish Navy Commander Piotr Bartosewicz said in a statement.

"Estonian waters are one of the most mined areas in the world and provide a valuable opportunity to train and to increase SNMCMG1's combat readiness." 

Minehunters from Poland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia and Lithuania took part in the exercise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:16

16 historic sea mines cleared during NATO exercise in Estonian waters

20:15

Research: Tricks that make opera sound less incomprehensible

19:44

Tallinn spending €50 million on road upgrades in 2024

19:14

Tartu's waterfront promenade now open to public

18:50

Tallinn cultural institutions support domestic violence awareness campaign

18:10

Kersna: With effort, education minister could find funds for teacher pay raise

17:33

Klen Jäärats named new ESTDEV CEO

17:20

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

17:19

Experts say Estonia needs civil defense service

16:46

Fortaco Estonia to open up new Narva production plant

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

21.11

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

22.11

Not only Fudy, but also Bolt food courier service in the red

22.11

Estonia moves spring break up one week

22.11

Europe's oldest compass found in Lootsi wreck, even older cog still underground

22.11

Estonia to face Poland in Euro 2024 play-offs semi-finals

22.11

Researcher: Tallinn does not understand architectural value of Linnahall

22.11

Weekly: The correct way to de-ice the car during winter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: