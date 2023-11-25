Junior Eurovision Song Contest online voting is open

Public online voting for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 opened Friday night. Unlike Eurovision, you can choose to vote for your country's representative.

You can vote for your favorite songs on the contest's page after watching a short recap of all 16 songs.

The vote submission window will remain open throughout Saturday and will close at 15:59 CET on Sunday, November 26, shortly before the show begins.

You can vote here for three countries – including your own country.

Voting will reopen the second time 15 minutes after all the artists have finished their performances.

In addition to the public vote the performances will also be judged by national juries.

Estonia takes part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the first time. Arhanna Sandra Arbma from Räpina will perform her song "Staying Together" ("Hoiame kokku") in front of a European audience. In total 16 countries are taking part in the contest.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will broadcast live from Nice, France, at 16:00 CET on Sunday November 26, which could be watched via participating broadcasters and on the official Junior Eurovision YouTube channel.

--

