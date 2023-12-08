Ossinovski says next tax package should focus on wealth

News
Jevgeni Ossinovski.
Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Jevgeni Ossinovski, the leader of the Social Democratic Party group, said that existing tax measures impact disproportionately lower-income people and suggest focusing on the wealthy by taxing property and limiting LLCs in the next tax package.

The coalition began search for budget cuts and solutions to the lacking funds in the budget last spring.

When asked whether the Social Democrats would in the end state that they are not going to simply tax the poor, Ossinovski responded that SDE advocates for a progressive tax package.

"Since the first tax package did things that affected the poorer population harder, the additional resources now should come from where the money is – from wealthier people, from property taxation, from restricting the use of limited liability companies (LLCs), for example, to prevent tax fraud," he said.

Ossinovski said he did not want to run for SDE leader at next year's congress, but wanted to remain a member of the party leadership and said he was thinking about running for deputy leader in the future.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

