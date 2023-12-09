Weekend weather in Estonia still cold and snowy

News
Tartu in winter.
Tartu in winter. Source: Tarmo Haud
News

The weekend in Estonia will remain cold and snowy, though on Sunday temperatures will start to climb as a low pressure area takes over from the high which has been responsible for the recent conditions.

This means that while the weekend will be ideal for winter pursuits, as the new week moves on, rising temperatures may in places even bring rain and sleet, rather than snow.

Overnight Friday to Saturday, the border zone between an area of high pressure spreading in the East and a low pressure area to the West covered Estonia, with some snow over the islands as a result. On the mainland it was clear with lower temperatures, down to -14 degrees Celsius in places.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, December 9, 2023. Source: ERR

The morning dawned cloudy, with occasional clearings and again some snow over the islands. The low temperatures (-13 degrees to -10 degrees) remained on the mainland, while southeasterlies of 3-9 meters per second in gusts on the coasts of up to 12 meters per second are bringing a further chill.

Daytime weather map Saturday, December 9, 2023. Source: ERR

The long-awaited milder temperatures are forecast to materialize on Sunday, however, as the low pressure area mentioned above moves eastwards and provide the dominant conditions.

Its warmer air means snow on Sunday and Monday will increasingly transform to sleet and even rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will rise from -6 degrees tonight and into the small hours of Sunday, to around zero on average mid-week, which is approximately the same temperatures to be experienced daytime, from Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:46

British Royal Navy frigate in Tallinn on Baltic Sea JEF operation

12:06

Minister: Russia's FSB cyber attacks on UK aimed at undermining democracy

11:28

Weekend weather in Estonia still cold and snowy

08.12

Estonia's section of Rail Baltic to cost around €3 billion

08.12

EU affairs committee adopts revised Estonia's EU enlargement position

08.12

'Sudoku' wins University of Tartu's new academic building design

08.12

Foreign Minister Tsahkna and his Polish counterpart discuss Ukrainian-Polish border

08.12

Karis: It's up to that person, whether to discuss Kallas' resignation publicly

08.12

ISS detained Koos Party member Allan Hantsom

08.12

Archbishop calls for referendum on compulsory religious education in Estonian schools

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

07.12

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

08.12

ERR presents all Eesti Laul 2024 competition entries and videos

08.12

President refuses to promulgate a law due to rules of proceedings violation

08.12

Ossinovski says next tax package should focus on wealth

08.12

Riigikogu passes 2024 state budget

08.12

Minister on banning Tartu pro-Palestine demonstration: Police overreacted

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: