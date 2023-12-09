Weekend weather in Estonia still cold and snowy

The weekend in Estonia will remain cold and snowy, though on Sunday temperatures will start to climb as a low pressure area takes over from the high which has been responsible for the recent conditions.

This means that while the weekend will be ideal for winter pursuits, as the new week moves on, rising temperatures may in places even bring rain and sleet, rather than snow.

Overnight Friday to Saturday, the border zone between an area of high pressure spreading in the East and a low pressure area to the West covered Estonia, with some snow over the islands as a result. On the mainland it was clear with lower temperatures, down to -14 degrees Celsius in places.

Weather map for the morning of Saturday, December 9, 2023. Source: ERR

The morning dawned cloudy, with occasional clearings and again some snow over the islands. The low temperatures (-13 degrees to -10 degrees) remained on the mainland, while southeasterlies of 3-9 meters per second in gusts on the coasts of up to 12 meters per second are bringing a further chill.

Daytime weather map Saturday, December 9, 2023. Source: ERR

The long-awaited milder temperatures are forecast to materialize on Sunday, however, as the low pressure area mentioned above moves eastwards and provide the dominant conditions.

Its warmer air means snow on Sunday and Monday will increasingly transform to sleet and even rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will rise from -6 degrees tonight and into the small hours of Sunday, to around zero on average mid-week, which is approximately the same temperatures to be experienced daytime, from Monday.

--

