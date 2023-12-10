EKRE council: People must come together to stop government's power politics

The Estonian government must continue to be pressured and forced to take the opposition into account, finds the council of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), which convened in Põltsamaa Sunday and in a statement called on the people of Estonia to thwart the implementation of the current government's decisions by all legally provided means.

In its statement, the EKRE council highlighted that the country's economic situation is the worst it's been since the 2010 crisis, and that tax hikes are only going to make it worse.

According to the party, the Riigikogu opposition is trying to prevent developments that will be detrimental to Estonia's future, however the government coalition – consisting of the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) – has responded to this with compromise-precluding power politics.

"The ruling coalition is leading Estonia 'in good hands' from parliamentary democracy to autocracy, leaving the Riigikogu with merely an ornamental role and excluding the opposition from the political process," the party council declared.

EKRE believes that the majority of Estonia's citizens find the government's politics to be unacceptable, as also evidenced by the drop in support for the coalition parties.

The council finds that the coalition and the Estonian government must continue to be pressured, in order to force them to take societal opposition as well as a Riigikogu opposition with broad support into account.

"Easing up pressure would mean victory for undemocratic forces and the demise of parliamentarism," it warned. "Should the Riigikogu's other opposition partners, the Center Party and Isamaa, decide to conform into a domesticated and so-called 'good' opposition, in hopes of striking deals with the government, they will have failed both their voters as well as a significant part of the Estonian people."

EKRE finds that the tax hikes passed and planned during the current makeup of the Riigikogu should be canceled, as in a crisis, the state shouldn't raise taxes or make residents' and businesses' difficult situations even worse in a crisis.

"In order to balance the budget, expenditures must be reviewed that have not received a mandate in the elections and for which there is no immediate need," the statement reads.

"The income tax reform as planned must be canceled or postponed as well," it continued, adding that cuts must be made at the expense of the bloated public sector, not of children, that family benefits must be raised to their former level and that the definition of marriage must be put to a referendum.

"Democratic and forward-looking policy that cares about the well-being of its people is possible, but for that [to happen], the people have to come together and put an end to the current government's incompetent, unjust and illegitimate power politics," EKRE's party council stressed. "We call on the people, including professional associations and NGOs, to use all means provided for by law – open letters, petitions, campaigns, protests and strikes – to thwart the implementation of the government's decisions. Let's not allow a Reform Party government to do any more harm to Estonia."

