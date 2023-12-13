Liivi 2 offshore wind farm area auction fails to attract a rush of bidders

The right of superficies auction for the Liivi 2 offshore wind sea area was concluded on Wednesday after attracting a single bid at the starting price of €1,723,000.

Interested parties had to pay a security deposit of nearly €35,000 by December 5, which was done by three companies: UAB "Ignitis renewables projektai 6," Liivi Offshore OÜ, and OÜ Utilitas Wind.

Based on the right of superficies permit applications of the companies qualified for the auction, the planned offshore wind farm's capacity in the Liivi 2 area ranges between 1,400 and 2,150 megawatts.

According to the Estonian marine area plan, the Liivi 2 marine area, measuring 114.9 square kilometers, is located northwest of Ruhnu Island and is suitable for wind energy development.

Upon request of the auction winner, the process for the building permit and environmental impact assessment will be initiated within 90 days of the winner's announcement. Subsequently, within 18 months, the winning developer must submit an environmental impact assessment program to the Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA). If deemed compliant, an environmental impact assessment report must be submitted.

If the report meets the requirements, a right of superficies permit will be issued, after which the applicant can start applying for a construction permit following the completion of planning works.

