Estonia's former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves to divorce

Ieva Ilves noted on her social media account Thursday that: "In this pre-holiday spirit, it is with deep sadness that I must tell you that almost 8 years of cohabitation with my husband Toomas Ilves is parting. No moment is the right one for such decisions, but now after much deliberation and respecting Toomas' choice, I am clear that we will all go our separate ways."

Ieva Ilves, a Latvian national and a former cyber security chief in that country, also expressed gratitude to the people of Estonia

"From the depths of my heart, I am grateful to the Estonian people, who received me so sincerely and always welcomed me kindly both in Tallinn and in the countryside. I have always felt at home in Estonia. I have learned a lot from you and carry your experience, especially in the technology sector, further into the world – currently working in Ukraine. Suur aitäh, kallid Eestlased," the post continued.

Ieva Ilves, then Ieva Kupce, and Toomas Hendrik Ilves were married on January 2, 2016, in Estonia. The union was Toomas Hendrik Ilves' third.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves is Estonia's third head of state post restoration of independence, and served over two consecutive terms, 2006 to 2016.

