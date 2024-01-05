Reform Party meets to discuss strategy for year ahead

News
The Reform Party leadership.
The Reform Party leadership. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Members of the Reform Party gathered on Friday for an executive meeting to discuss the party's strategy for the year ahead.

Although the party's secretary general Timo Suslov told ERR radio that the plan is to discuss purely economic issues, there are also members of the executive who believe ways to change the content of some of the party's policies and how they are formulated should also be on the agenda.

The Reform Party leadership, and in particular its leader Kaja Kallas, has recently come in for strong criticism from the former chair and current MEP Andrus Ansip.

Some members of the party's leadership do not consider Ansip's criticism out of place. However, Ansip has gone further, calling for Kaja Kallas to be replaced as leader.

Kalle Laanet, Andres Sutt, Signe Riisalo, Maris Lauri and Urmas Kruuse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:03

Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party

10:58

Reform Party meets to discuss strategy for year ahead

10:19

New owner likely to turn Tartu's Draakon Hotel into apartment building

09:47

Estonian financial authority wants to make switching banks easier

09:40

Statistics: CPI up 4.3 percent in Estonia on year to December

09:23

Prime minister: No coalition shuffle in the works

09:09

Tartu bus service upgrade will include option to swipe bank card directly

09:03

Statistics: Industrial production down nearly 6 percent in November

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

08:23

Kaja Kallas on Ansip criticism: I hope I don't become that embittered

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

04.01

Russia announces closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

04.01

Record low temperature for this winter so far recorded in Narva

04.01

Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

04.01

Tanel Kiik considering quitting Center Party to join SDE Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: