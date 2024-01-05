Reform Party meets to discuss strategy for year ahead

Members of the Reform Party gathered on Friday for an executive meeting to discuss the party's strategy for the year ahead.

Although the party's secretary general Timo Suslov told ERR radio that the plan is to discuss purely economic issues, there are also members of the executive who believe ways to change the content of some of the party's policies and how they are formulated should also be on the agenda.

The Reform Party leadership, and in particular its leader Kaja Kallas, has recently come in for strong criticism from the former chair and current MEP Andrus Ansip.

Some members of the party's leadership do not consider Ansip's criticism out of place. However, Ansip has gone further, calling for Kaja Kallas to be replaced as leader.

Kalle Laanet, Andres Sutt, Signe Riisalo, Maris Lauri and Urmas Kruuse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!