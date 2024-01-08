Weather in Estonia to be milder this week, some snow forecast Monday

Winter in Tallinn.
Winter in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Monday's weather in Estonia is set to bring considerably milder temperatures than have been seen since 2024 started, particularly in Tallinn and Western Estonia. The snowfall will however return in the North and East during the day, but daytime average temperatures are set to rise to as high as +1 degree Celsius during the working week.

It will start to get colder again heading into the weekend, as current forecasts stand.

After a cold night with conditions which have become familiar in recent days – down to -28 degrees Celsius in Southeastern Estonia, and -18 degrees in Tallinn, Monday dawns considerably milder thanks to the influence of an area of low pressure in the North, while the high pressure zone which dominated the weekend weather is moving southwards.

Weather outlook in Estonia for the morning of Monday, January 8, 2024. Source: ERR

The changes will also bring cloud, and westerlies, which will pick up through the course of the day.

The temperature will also vary considerably nationwide; in the morning, while values of -7 to -3 degrees are forecast for Tallinn, Pärnu, Western Estonia and the islands, to the East, temperatures of -13 can be expected, again considerably lower in Võru County, Southeastern Estonia, at -18 degrees – though even this is around 10 degrees milder than the overnight temperature.

Unusually, Narva and environs will see milder temperatures, at -8, rising to -7 during the day.

One thing which will remain consistent is cloud cover, though the sun can peep through in Central and Eastern Estonia.

Daytime weather outlook in Estonia, Monday, January 8, 2024. Source: ERR

As the day wears on, snow is set to arrive, in the North and East, driven by westerlies of 5-10 meters per second, in gusts up to 15 meters per second in coastal areas.

The Northeast-Southwest temperature gradient will become even more pronounced, with temperatures of -3 to -1 forecast daytime for Tallinn and the West, -8 to -6 in Lääne- and Ida-Virumaa and Pärnu, -12 to -11 in Central Estonia and the shores of Peipsi järv in the East, and a low of -17 for Southeastern Estonia again.

These temperature variations can be seen through to the weekend also, though the overall trend is for mild conditions during the day replacing the deep freeze.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Tuesday, January 9 to Friday, January 12, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures will rise to as mild a +1 degree on average Tuesday and Wednesday, during the day, while colder nighttime averages for Monday night (-13 degrees) are forecast to be replaced by a much milder -4 to -2 through to Thursday night. Thereafter, the mercury will start to fall again, to around zero daytime Thursday, to -3 on average on Friday night, and -10 overnight Friday to Saturday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' meteorologist Ele Pedassaar.

