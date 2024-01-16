X

Paldiski seafront viewing platform collapses

News
Paldiski seafront viewing platform.
Paldiski seafront viewing platform. Source: Lääne-Harju Municipality
News

A viewing platform on the Paldiski seafront, which had been in a state of disrepair for a number of years, has collapsed, Lääne-Harju Municipality has announced.

"The seafront platform has been dangerous for a long time and the municipality has previously said that walking and standing on the platform is potentially life-threatening. Nonetheless, there are still visitors and children who still cross the fence or walk along the footpath, which has been trampled by visitors. The situation today shows that the bank is still in danger of collapsing, so we urge you to stay at a safe distance or don't go there at all!" the municipality announced on social media.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

