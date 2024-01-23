Media: Russia stations S-300 air defense system in Saint Petersburg

Russia is ramping up air defenses around St Petersburg, with a social media video depicting S-300 missile systems being deployed in the area.

Telegram account Astra published a video apparently showing S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems being moved to the area around Saint Petersburg.

The report follows a fire at a liquid gas terminal at the Ust-Luga Port last weekend, which local residents say was preceded by the sounds of explosions. Efforts to put out the fire only ended Monday and the Kremlin has placed the blame with Ukraine.

Russia is setting up S-300 missile air defense systems around Saint Petersburg. https://t.co/ImpuHwljiC pic.twitter.com/d2uLOiTwWp — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 23, 2024

The S-300 missile system went into series production in 1975 and entered service in the Soviet Union in 1978. Russia has also used S-300 missiles to hit Ukrainian cities. The newer S-400 system is a further development of the S-300.

Russia has previously given S-300 systems to Syria. The Israeli media has said that the S-300 poses not threat to newer F-35 stealth fighters.

--

